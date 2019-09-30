Comparing of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

We are contrasting Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 25 0.00 13.14M 1.84 13.92 United Bankshares Inc. 37 1.89 99.55M 2.49 15.08

Table 1 highlights Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Citizens & Northern Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 53,219,927.10% 11.6% 1.8% United Bankshares Inc. 266,747,052.52% 7.9% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Bankshares Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares and 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend while United Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Citizens & Northern Corporation.