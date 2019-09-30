Comparing of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

We are contrasting Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|25
|0.00
|13.14M
|1.84
|13.92
|United Bankshares Inc.
|37
|1.89
|99.55M
|2.49
|15.08
Table 1 highlights Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Citizens & Northern Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|53,219,927.10%
|11.6%
|1.8%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|266,747,052.52%
|7.9%
|1.3%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.27 shows that Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Bankshares Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares and 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-0.87%
|1.21%
|-2.72%
|6.55%
|0.24%
|20.83%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend while United Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 11 of the 12 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Citizens & Northern Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.