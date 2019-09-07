Comparing of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|4.56
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
|20
|2.22
|N/A
|1.88
|10.89
In table 1 we can see Citizens & Northern Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|10.7%
|0.9%
Risk & Volatility
Citizens & Northern Corporation has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.31 beta.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Citizens & Northern Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 4.7%. 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
|1.07%
|7.16%
|-2.21%
|-7.51%
|-1.91%
|1.08%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has 1.08% stronger performance.
Summary
Citizens & Northern Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.
