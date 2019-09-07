Comparing of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.56 N/A 1.84 13.92 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

In table 1 we can see Citizens & Northern Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens & Northern Corporation has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citizens & Northern Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 4.7%. 3% are Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has 1.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.