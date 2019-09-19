Comparing of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Both Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|5.26
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
|First United Corporation
|19
|2.72
|N/A
|1.60
|13.33
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citizens & Northern Corporation and First United Corporation. First United Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Citizens & Northern Corporation is currently more expensive than First United Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citizens & Northern Corporation and First United Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
|First United Corporation
|0.00%
|9.1%
|0.8%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.27 shows that Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First United Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Citizens & Northern Corporation and First United Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 41.2%. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of First United Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
|First United Corporation
|6.77%
|11.88%
|13.24%
|29.42%
|13.85%
|33.73%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while First United Corporation has 33.73% stronger performance.
Summary
Citizens & Northern Corporation beats First United Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.
