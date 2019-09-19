Comparing of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Both Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.26 N/A 1.84 13.92 First United Corporation 19 2.72 N/A 1.60 13.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citizens & Northern Corporation and First United Corporation. First United Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Citizens & Northern Corporation is currently more expensive than First United Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citizens & Northern Corporation and First United Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First United Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citizens & Northern Corporation and First United Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 41.2%. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of First United Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while First United Corporation has 33.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats First United Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.