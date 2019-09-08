Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 average target price and a 221.78% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.8%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.