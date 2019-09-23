Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 70.73 N/A -0.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 36.3%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.