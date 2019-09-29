Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.59M -0.81 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,134,272,851.83% -52.4% -46.2% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 776,841,981.27% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 533.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 7% respectively. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.