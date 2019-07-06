Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

This is a contrast between Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2266.23 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 2.5 beta is the reason why it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. NantKwest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 8.9% respectively. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 20.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.