Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.36 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc. on the other hand, has 3.16 beta which makes it 216.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.