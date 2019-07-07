Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 8.6% respectively. Insiders owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.