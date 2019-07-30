Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

This is a contrast between Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta means Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.34 beta which makes it 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $23.6, while its potential upside is 66.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.