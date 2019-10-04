Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.59 37.86M 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 972,321,519.76% -52.4% -46.2% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,501,390.75% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bio-Techne Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus target price is $270, while its potential upside is 34.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 95.5% respectively. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.8%. Competitively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.