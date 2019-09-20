Comparing of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 0.72%. Insiders owned roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.