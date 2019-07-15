Comparing of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Since Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.20 N/A -0.19 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 demonstrates Cision Ltd. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cision Ltd. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta indicates that Cision Ltd. is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Borqs Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 34.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance while Borqs Technologies Inc. has 13.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.