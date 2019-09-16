Comparing of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

This is a contrast between Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.09 N/A 2.74 20.23 Polar Power Inc. 4 1.25 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Polar Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and Polar Power Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Polar Power Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and Polar Power Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cisco Systems Inc. is $55.3, with potential upside of 10.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cisco Systems Inc. and Polar Power Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 12.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has 27.86% stronger performance while Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Polar Power Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.