Comparing of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 206 3.70 N/A 7.55 29.35 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.44 N/A 0.50 29.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cintas Corporation and Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cintas Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cintas Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Avaya Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cintas Corporation are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Cintas Corporation and Avaya Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Cintas Corporation’s consensus price target is $208.33, while its potential downside is -12.90%. Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 93.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Avaya Holdings Corp. looks more robust than Cintas Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.9% of Cintas Corporation shares and 0% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cintas Corporation shares. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88% Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92%

For the past year Cintas Corporation was more bullish than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.