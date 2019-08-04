Comparing of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp. 2 0.80 N/A -0.44 0.00 The Madison Square Garden Company 292 4.08 N/A 1.47 197.71

Table 1 demonstrates Cinedigm Corp. and The Madison Square Garden Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cinedigm Corp. and The Madison Square Garden Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 50.7% -16.1% The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Cinedigm Corp.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. The Madison Square Garden Company’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Cinedigm Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, The Madison Square Garden Company’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. The Madison Square Garden Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cinedigm Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cinedigm Corp. and The Madison Square Garden Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 The Madison Square Garden Company 0 0 0 0.00

Cinedigm Corp. has an average target price of $3, and a 165.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cinedigm Corp. and The Madison Square Garden Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 92.3%. About 60.47% of Cinedigm Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.83% of The Madison Square Garden Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95% The Madison Square Garden Company 1.34% 3.68% -5.95% 4.76% -6.32% 8.35%

For the past year Cinedigm Corp. was more bullish than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Summary

The Madison Square Garden Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cinedigm Corp.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.