Comparing of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 97 2.71 N/A 6.14 17.48 Markel Corporation 1,057 1.91 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 demonstrates Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Markel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Markel Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Markel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Markel Corporation has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Markel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares and 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 1.9% are Markel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Markel Corporation

Summary

Markel Corporation beats Cincinnati Financial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.