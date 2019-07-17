Comparing of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) and Iridium Communications Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) and Iridium Communications Inc. (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Telecom Services – Domestic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell Inc. 8 0.16 N/A -2.03 0.00 Iridium Communications Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cincinnati Bell Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0.00% 45.3% -3.9% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cincinnati Bell Inc. and Iridium Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Iridium Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 133.05% upside potential and an average price target of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.93% of Iridium Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Bell Inc. 5.34% -16.52% -8.09% -35.23% -50.65% 6.56% Iridium Communications Inc. -10.4% 26.46% 59.65% 137.03% 166.24% 30.97%

For the past year Cincinnati Bell Inc. has weaker performance than Iridium Communications Inc.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell Inc. beats Iridium Communications Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.