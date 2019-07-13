Comparing of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 67 2.32 N/A 6.96 9.77 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.47 N/A -4.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cimarex Energy Co. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 21.8% 11.5% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Cimarex Energy Co. and Rosehill Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co.’s upside potential is 64.22% at a $91.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cimarex Energy Co. and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 38.8% respectively. 1.1% are Cimarex Energy Co.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 1.07% -2.27% -8.48% -24.7% -29.83% 10.32% Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. has weaker performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.