Comparing of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

We will be comparing the differences between Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 57 2.03 N/A 6.62 7.66 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.19 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 highlights Cimarex Energy Co. and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delek Logistics Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy Co. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cimarex Energy Co.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cimarex Energy Co. and Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cimarex Energy Co.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cimarex Energy Co. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Delek Logistics Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

Cimarex Energy Co. and Delek Logistics Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.00% and an $64.71 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cimarex Energy Co. and Delek Logistics Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 23.5%. About 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.