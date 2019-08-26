Comparing of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 62 1.65 N/A 6.62 7.66 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cimarex Energy Co. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cimarex Energy Co.’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barnwell Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cimarex Energy Co. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 86.64% for Cimarex Energy Co. with consensus price target of $71.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cimarex Energy Co. and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 34.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares. Competitively, 5.2% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co.’s stock price has smaller decline than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.