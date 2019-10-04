Comparing of Cigna Corporation (CI) and Its Competitors

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cigna Corporation has 90.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 90.10% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cigna Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 1.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cigna Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna Corporation 240,466,453.67% 10.90% 2.70% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cigna Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna Corporation 376.33M 156 16.15 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Cigna Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cigna Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 4.14 2.76

Cigna Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $199.4, suggesting a potential upside of 34.18%. As a group, Health Care Plans companies have a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Cigna Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cigna Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cigna Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cigna Corporation -0.79% 7.04% 4.89% -14.95% -3.89% -10.53% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Cigna Corporation had bearish trend while Cigna Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Cigna Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cigna Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cigna Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Cigna Corporation’s peers beat Cigna Corporation.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers. This segment also provides Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans to seniors, and Medicaid plans. The Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products. The Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, and specialty insurance products and related services. The Other Operations segment offers corporate-owned life insurance products that are permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide life coverage; and run-off settlement annuity contracts. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and insurance consultants; and directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals, as well as through direct response television and the Internet. Cigna Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.