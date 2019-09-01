Comparing of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Both Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.83 N/A 1.28 35.33 RigNet Inc. 10 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates Ciena Corporation and RigNet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciena Corporation and RigNet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ciena Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. RigNet Inc. has a 1.71 beta and it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciena Corporation are 2.8 and 2.4. Competitively, RigNet Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ciena Corporation and RigNet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 3 11 2.79 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 17.44% for Ciena Corporation with average price target of $48.07. RigNet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 206.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that RigNet Inc. looks more robust than Ciena Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ciena Corporation and RigNet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 88%. 1.5% are Ciena Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Ciena Corporation had bullish trend while RigNet Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ciena Corporation beats RigNet Inc.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.