Comparing of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

This is a contrast between Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 547.59% and an $10.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.