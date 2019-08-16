Comparing of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

We are contrasting Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 103.45 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10.75, and a 708.27% upside potential. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 154.55% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Translate Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.