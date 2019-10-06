Comparing of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

We are comparing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 963,297,815.09% -108.5% -80.6% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 825,355,109.19% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 262.69% and an $7 average target price. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 529.37% and its average target price is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cidara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.