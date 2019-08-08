Comparing of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, with potential upside of 708.27%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus target price and a 1,442.06% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 71.5%. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.