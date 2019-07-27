Comparing of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18

In table 1 we can see Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.1 beta means Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 66 and 66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, and a 571.88% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.