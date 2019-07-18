Comparing of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 547.59% at a $10.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 77.87% and its consensus price target is $79.17. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 67.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.