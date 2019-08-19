Comparing of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 1.01 N/A 0.33 72.77 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.93 N/A 0.13 24.00

In table 1 we can see Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chuy’s Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.15 and its 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chuy's Holdings Inc.'s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential downside is -16.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.