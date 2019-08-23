Comparing of Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Gaming Activities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Churchill Downs Incorporated has 74.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.23% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Churchill Downs Incorporated has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 18.29% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.40% 9.60% Industry Average 16.69% 54.18% 4.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated N/A 103 27.13 Industry Average 43.48M 260.52M 32.79

Churchill Downs Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.13

Churchill Downs Incorporated presently has an average price target of $106.5, suggesting a potential downside of -12.00%. The competitors have a potential upside of 79.90%. Based on the results shown earlier, Churchill Downs Incorporated is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Churchill Downs Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Downs Incorporated -1.1% 2.77% 20.61% 31.3% 27.4% 47.15% Industry Average 4.96% 4.25% 13.29% 42.89% 37.69% 61.67%

For the past year Churchill Downs Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Churchill Downs Incorporated are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s competitors have 1.74 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Churchill Downs Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Churchill Downs Incorporated has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s competitors are 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Churchill Downs Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Churchill Downs Incorporated’s rivals beat Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.