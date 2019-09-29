Comparing of Chubb Limited (CB) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93% of Chubb Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Chubb Limited has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Chubb Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 286,911,857.96% 7.70% 2.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Chubb Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 452.46M 158 18.86 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Chubb Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Chubb Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Chubb Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

With average price target of $158.5, Chubb Limited has a potential downside of -1.25%. The potential upside of the competitors is -97.57%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Chubb Limited’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chubb Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Chubb Limited has weaker performance than Chubb Limited’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Chubb Limited has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chubb Limited’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Chubb Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chubb Limited’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Chubb Limited.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.