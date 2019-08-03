Comparing of Chubb Limited (CB) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Since Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 141 2.12 N/A 8.11 18.86 Everest Re Group Ltd. 234 1.29 N/A 5.87 42.00

Table 1 highlights Chubb Limited and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Chubb Limited. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Chubb Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Chubb Limited has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Everest Re Group Ltd. has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chubb Limited and Everest Re Group Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00

Chubb Limited has a consensus target price of $157.38, and a 3.36% upside potential. On the other hand, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s potential downside is -0.05% and its consensus target price is $243. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Chubb Limited is looking more favorable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chubb Limited and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s shares. Competitively, Everest Re Group Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Chubb Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Chubb Limited beats Everest Re Group Ltd.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.