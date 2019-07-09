Comparing of Chubb Limited (CB) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

This is a contrast between Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 139 2.09 N/A 8.37 17.16 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chubb Limited and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chubb Limited and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Chubb Limited has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chubb Limited and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 2 2 2.40 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chubb Limited’s upside potential is 3.33% at a $154.4 consensus target price. Competitively 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 35.14%. The data provided earlier shows that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Chubb Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Chubb Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Chubb Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58%

For the past year Chubb Limited was less bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chubb Limited beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.