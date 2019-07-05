Comparing of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.83 N/A -0.61 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ChromaDex Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 18.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 68.3% respectively. ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 14.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.