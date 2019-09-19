Comparing of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.58 N/A -0.60 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 73.55 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ChromaDex Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential upside of 65.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.