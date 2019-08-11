Comparing of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.28 N/A -0.60 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2064.29 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ChromaDex Corporation and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, which is potential 24.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.