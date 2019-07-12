Comparing of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.89 N/A -0.61 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.51 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and Celsion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Celsion Corporation’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.5 and 2. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has weaker performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.