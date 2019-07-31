Comparing of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.48 N/A -0.61 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 168.46 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.06 beta indicates that ChromaDex Corporation is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ChromaDex Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average target price and a 40.91% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 86.1% respectively. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 37.9% stronger performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.