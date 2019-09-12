Comparing of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) and Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)

As Rubber & Plastics companies, China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) and Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China XD Plastics Company Limited 2 0.07 N/A 0.90 2.24 Tredegar Corporation 17 0.62 N/A 0.80 20.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China XD Plastics Company Limited and Tredegar Corporation. Tredegar Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China XD Plastics Company Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. China XD Plastics Company Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tredegar Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of China XD Plastics Company Limited and Tredegar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China XD Plastics Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Tredegar Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

China XD Plastics Company Limited is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. Tredegar Corporation on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China XD Plastics Company Limited are 1 and 0.5. Competitively, Tredegar Corporation has 1.9 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tredegar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China XD Plastics Company Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China XD Plastics Company Limited and Tredegar Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 67.8%. China XD Plastics Company Limited’s share held by insiders are 65.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Tredegar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China XD Plastics Company Limited 0.5% -9.99% -15.48% -22.31% -42.29% 14.77% Tredegar Corporation -1.24% -0.6% -4.96% 1.46% -34.76% 5.11%

For the past year China XD Plastics Company Limited has stronger performance than Tredegar Corporation

Summary

Tredegar Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors China XD Plastics Company Limited.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, and ForceField PEARL brands; and specialty films and film-based products for use in light-emitting diode and fluorescent lighting markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.