Comparing of China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) and Its Rivals

China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) is a company in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Telecom Corporation Limited has 3.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 12.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 45.3% of China Telecom Corporation Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.70% of all Telecom Services – Foreign companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have China Telecom Corporation Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom Corporation Limited 0.00% 6.30% 3.20% Industry Average 5.05% 10.30% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares China Telecom Corporation Limited and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom Corporation Limited N/A 52 11.59 Industry Average 930.86M 18.45B 23.72

China Telecom Corporation Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio China Telecom Corporation Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for China Telecom Corporation Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

As a group, Telecom Services – Foreign companies have a potential upside of -7.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Telecom Corporation Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Telecom Corporation Limited -4.09% -12% -12.97% -18.42% -3.16% -11.81% Industry Average 0.80% 12.19% 33.76% 26.72% 2.96% 18.45%

For the past year China Telecom Corporation Limited has -11.81% weaker performance while China Telecom Corporation Limited’s peers have 18.45% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

China Telecom Corporation Limited is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. In other hand, China Telecom Corporation Limited’s competitors have beta of 0.78 which is 21.83% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China Telecom Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors China Telecom Corporation Limited’s peers beat China Telecom Corporation Limited.