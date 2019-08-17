Comparing of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Both China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.13 N/A -4.86 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 31 4.20 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s current beta is 3.08 and it happens to be 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vocera Communications Inc.’s 0.18 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Ratings

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Vocera Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 56.65% and its average target price is $37.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and Vocera Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Comparatively, 2% are Vocera Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Vocera Communications Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.