Comparing of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

As Communication Equipment companies, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.13 N/A -4.86 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 10 0.93 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and KVH Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and KVH Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a 3.08 beta, while its volatility is 208.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KVH Industries Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited. Its rival KVH Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited and KVH Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of KVH Industries Inc. is $12, which is potential 35.29% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, KVH Industries Inc. has 10.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc. has weaker performance than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited

Summary

KVH Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.