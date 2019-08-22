Comparing of China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) and Its Rivals

As Waste Management company, China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.82% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.75 2.47

As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 84.71%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Recycling Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Recycling Energy Corporation -2.13% -13.14% -44.48% -69.42% -74.69% -50.27% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year China Recycling Energy Corporation has -50.27% weaker performance while China Recycling Energy Corporation’s competitors have 29.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

China Recycling Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

China Recycling Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.4. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers are 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Dividends

China Recycling Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors China Recycling Energy Corporation’s peers beat China Recycling Energy Corporation.