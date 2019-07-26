Comparing of China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.27 N/A -0.85 0.00 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares and 1.9% of X Financial shares. About 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Rapid Finance Limited -18.88% -37.5% -44.92% -73.58% -84.56% -36.27% X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46%

For the past year China Rapid Finance Limited had bearish trend while X Financial had bullish trend.

Summary

X Financial beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.