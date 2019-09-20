Comparing of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) have been rivals in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
|70
|0.00
|N/A
|6.96
|9.22
|Taronis Technologies Inc.
|2
|2.38
|N/A
|-8.51
|0.00
Demonstrates China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Taronis Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Taronis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
|0.00%
|5.4%
|2.6%
|Taronis Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-113.1%
|-88.2%
Volatility and Risk
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Taronis Technologies Inc. has a -0.49 beta and it is 149.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Taronis Technologies Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Taronis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Taronis Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 19.7%. About 76.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.5% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
|-2.12%
|-6.23%
|-15.57%
|-24.01%
|-32.71%
|-9.11%
|Taronis Technologies Inc.
|-16.53%
|217.01%
|-24.67%
|-91.25%
|-91.1%
|-91.24%
For the past year China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation was less bearish than Taronis Technologies Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation beats Taronis Technologies Inc.
