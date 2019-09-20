Comparing of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) have been rivals in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 70 0.00 N/A 6.96 9.22 Taronis Technologies Inc. 2 2.38 N/A -8.51 0.00

Demonstrates China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Taronis Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Taronis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 2.6% Taronis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -113.1% -88.2%

Volatility and Risk

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Taronis Technologies Inc. has a -0.49 beta and it is 149.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Taronis Technologies Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Taronis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Taronis Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 19.7%. About 76.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.5% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation -2.12% -6.23% -15.57% -24.01% -32.71% -9.11% Taronis Technologies Inc. -16.53% 217.01% -24.67% -91.25% -91.1% -91.24%

For the past year China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation was less bearish than Taronis Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation beats Taronis Technologies Inc.