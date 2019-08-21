Comparing of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

We are comparing China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Natural Resources Inc. and Teck Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

China Natural Resources Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Teck Resources Limited has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for China Natural Resources Inc. and Teck Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Teck Resources Limited is $28, which is potential 70.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Natural Resources Inc. and Teck Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 73.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Teck Resources Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has weaker performance than China Natural Resources Inc.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Natural Resources Inc.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.