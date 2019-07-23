Comparing of China Lending Corporation (CLDC) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Both China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation 1 -0.24 N/A -6.46 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.65 N/A 0.43 21.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Lending Corporation and EZCORP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.6 shows that China Lending Corporation is 160.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EZCORP Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for China Lending Corporation and EZCORP Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively EZCORP Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 43.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Lending Corporation and EZCORP Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.04% and 0%. Insiders owned 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of EZCORP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -3.42% -10.32% -3.42% 17.28% -39.57% 21.51% EZCORP Inc. -12.87% -13.28% -10.13% -2.87% -28.59% 18.24%

For the past year China Lending Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than EZCORP Inc.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats China Lending Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.