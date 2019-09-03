Comparing of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

We will be contrasting the differences between China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 2.83 N/A -0.17 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.77 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.6% -5.3% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 25.8% respectively. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 73.89%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57% Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was more bullish than Medallion Financial Corp.

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. beats Medallion Financial Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.