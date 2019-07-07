Comparing of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|2
|3.10
|N/A
|1.03
|2.27
|360 Finance Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
In table 1 we can see China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|0.00%
|37.6%
|34.5%
|360 Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 26.6 and a Quick Ratio of 26.6. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 360 Finance Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|-9.62%
|-28.57%
|154.58%
|28.42%
|-92.27%
|155.43%
|360 Finance Inc.
|-6.73%
|15.99%
|56.47%
|0%
|0%
|28.65%
For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was more bullish than 360 Finance Inc.
Summary
China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors 360 Finance Inc.
