Comparing of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.10 N/A 1.03 2.27 360 Finance Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 34.5% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 26.6 and a Quick Ratio of 26.6. Competitively, 360 Finance Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 360 Finance Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -9.62% -28.57% 154.58% 28.42% -92.27% 155.43% 360 Finance Inc. -6.73% 15.99% 56.47% 0% 0% 28.65%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was more bullish than 360 Finance Inc.

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors 360 Finance Inc.